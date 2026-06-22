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The Edge of Jazz
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 6/21/26

By John Northup
Published June 22, 2026 at 2:09 PM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

A rich jazz set blending big band tributes, gypsy swing, and modern originals — featuring Helen Sung’s salute to Clark Terry, Kenny Barron’s elegance, and the Le Boeuf Brothers’ inventive edge.

A richly varied jazz set blending big band tributes, gypsy swing, and modern originals — featuring Helen Sung’s salute to Clark Terry, Kenny Barron’s elegance, and the Le Boeuf Brothers’ inventive edge.

  1. Dawn Clement - Lies of Handsome Men
  2. Helen Sung Big Band - Positively C.T. (for Clark Terry)
  3. Jan Harbeck Quartet - Arena
  4. Seth Kibel - A Tale of the Ragged Mountains
  5. V.I.S. Scena - Ti Nisi Taj
  6. Le Boeuf Brothers - Face Value
  7. Baltimore Jazz Collective - Minor Swing
  8. Carolyn Lee Jones - Morning in Crown Heights
  9. Kenny Barron Trio - Ask Me Now
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The Edge of Jazz UPRMusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
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