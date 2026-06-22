The Edge of Jazz - 6/21/26

A richly varied jazz set blending big band tributes, gypsy swing, and modern originals — featuring Helen Sung’s salute to Clark Terry, Kenny Barron’s elegance, and the Le Boeuf Brothers’ inventive edge.



Dawn Clement - Lies of Handsome Men Helen Sung Big Band - Positively C.T. (for Clark Terry) Jan Harbeck Quartet - Arena Seth Kibel - A Tale of the Ragged Mountains V.I.S. Scena - Ti Nisi Taj Le Boeuf Brothers - Face Value Baltimore Jazz Collective - Minor Swing Carolyn Lee Jones - Morning in Crown Heights Kenny Barron Trio - Ask Me Now