Ancient versus modern depictions of 'The Odyssey' on Access Utah

Christopher Nolan’s "The Odyssey" has renewed interest in and debate about Homer’s epic poem. Today we’ll talk about the film, the ancient text, and how the classics resonate with modern readers and viewers. We’ll talk with USU Assistant Professor of Classics Jacob Butera.

Jacob Butera studied Classics and Ancient Greek at Miami University, Ohio before completing his PhD in Classics at Duke University. He has taught courses on topics ranging from ancient art, the history of Greece and Rome, Latin and Greek, to courses on Carthage and Phoenicia, Classics in film, ancient indigeneity, Classics in Nazi Germany, and ancient Roman woodworking. Dr. Butera also regularly leads study abroad programs to both Greece and Italy.

Dr. Butera will be leading a book club for USU students interested in reading The Odyssey. The first meeting will be held on Oct. 1, 2026. The club will conclude with a watch party of Christopher Nolan's film.