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Ancient versus modern depictions of 'The Odyssey' on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 10, 2026 at 12:43 PM MDT
Movie poster for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. It features a Greek-style longboat in the ocean with Greek soldiers pulling oars and Odysseus at the helm. Some of the main actors are listed at the top of the poster and at the bottom it has the release date, July 17 2026.

Christopher Nolan’s "The Odyssey" has renewed interest in and debate about Homer’s epic poem. Today we’ll talk about the film, the ancient text, and how the classics resonate with modern readers and viewers. We’ll talk with USU Assistant Professor of Classics Jacob Butera.

Jacob Butera studied Classics and Ancient Greek at Miami University, Ohio before completing his PhD in Classics at Duke University. He has taught courses on topics ranging from ancient art, the history of Greece and Rome, Latin and Greek, to courses on Carthage and Phoenicia, Classics in film, ancient indigeneity, Classics in Nazi Germany, and ancient Roman woodworking. Dr. Butera also regularly leads study abroad programs to both Greece and Italy.

Dr. Butera will be leading a book club for USU students interested in reading The Odyssey. The first meeting will be held on Oct. 1, 2026. The club will conclude with a watch party of Christopher Nolan's film.

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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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