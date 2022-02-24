© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
undisciplined_logo_0.png
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: could the genes associated with autism be a driving factor in human ingenuity?

Published February 24, 2022 at 10:30 AM MST
autism.jpeg
Darryl Leja, NHGRI
/

Autism is a word that many people fear, but much of that fear is driven by the fact that the United States has classified autism as a disorder. What if we started to think of the autistic brain as just different, not disordered? What if we thought of the autistic brain as an asset, not a liability? We want to try and change the way you think about autism.

Simon Baron-Cohen is a professor in the departments of psychology and psychiatry at the University of Cambridge, where he is also the director of the Autism Research Centre. His latest book is "The Pattern Seekers: How Autism Drives Human Invention."

Tags

UnDisciplined UPRUnDisciplined#autismThe UnDisciplined Science Show
Stay Connected
Matthew Wappett
See stories by Matthew Wappett