UnDisciplined: could the genes associated with autism be a driving factor in human ingenuity?

Autism is a word that many people fear, but much of that fear is driven by the fact that the United States has classified autism as a disorder. What if we started to think of the autistic brain as just different, not disordered? What if we thought of the autistic brain as an asset, not a liability? We want to try and change the way you think about autism.

Simon Baron-Cohen is a professor in the departments of psychology and psychiatry at the University of Cambridge, where he is also the director of the Autism Research Centre. His latest book is "The Pattern Seekers: How Autism Drives Human Invention."

