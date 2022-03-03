UnDisciplined: simulations found heat stress on human health amplifies with urbanization

In 2018, more than half of the global population lived in cities. By 2050, two-thirds of the human population will be urbanized. New research shows that heat stress in the cities of the eastern U.S. is far greater than in the surrounding rural areas, and the human implications are scary. These researchers project an increase in human discomfort exposure from three to five hours each day.

Chandan Sarangi is an assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai, India. His study was recently published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

