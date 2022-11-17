UnDisciplined: Researchers unraveled the mystery of European eel migration

European eels migrate between five and 10,000 kilometers across the Atlantic Ocean to the Sargasso Sea. It was assumed that somewhere in this sea located in the Bermuda Triangle, where the eel spawning grounds, but until this year, no one had ever been able to confirm this. This week, we're talking to the researchers who tracked European eels to solve 100 year mystery.

Dr. Ros Wright is a senior fisheries technical specialist with the Environmental Agency, part of the National Fishery Services team in England. Her latest study was recently published in Nature.