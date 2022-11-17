© 2022 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined: Researchers unraveled the mystery of European eel migration

Published November 17, 2022 at 7:49 PM MST
European eels migrate between five and 10,000 kilometers across the Atlantic Ocean to the Sargasso Sea. It was assumed that somewhere in this sea located in the Bermuda Triangle, where the eel spawning grounds, but until this year, no one had ever been able to confirm this. This week, we're talking to the researchers who tracked European eels to solve 100 year mystery.

Dr. Ros Wright is a senior fisheries technical specialist with the Environmental Agency, part of the National Fishery Services team in England. Her latest study was recently published in Nature.

Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is a science reporter here at Utah Public Radio and a Master's Student at Utah State. She studies Ferruginous Hawk nestlings and the factors that influence their health. She loves our natural world and being part of wildlife research. Now, getting to communicate that kind of research to the UPR listeners through this position makes her love what she does even more. In her free time, you can find her outside on a trail with her partner Matt and her goofy pups Dodger and Finley. They love living in a place where there are year-round adventures to be had!
