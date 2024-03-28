© 2024 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: How long can apes remember each other’s faces?

By Matthew LaPlante
Published March 28, 2024 at 1:20 PM MDT
UnSplash

Until 1992, a bonobo named Louise lived at the San Diego Zoo. But that year she was moved to Cincinnati. And then, in 2014, she was moved again to an animal sanctuary in Japan. That’s where researcher Laura Lewis met Louise as part of a study on the capacity of chimps and bonobos to remember the faces of apes they’d spent time with years and even decades earlier. And Louise did; she appeared to recognize the faces of those she’d been separated from for more than 25 years. And Louise wasn’t alone. Lewis believes that chimps and bonobos are like humans in that they can still remember fellow apes many decades after losing contact.

Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.<br/>
