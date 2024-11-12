USU Extension Education Highlight: Hunger Solutions in Utah

Addison: Welcome to another USU Extension Education Highlight. I'm Addison Stoddard and joining me today is Brittney Johnson, host for the Hunger Solutions in Utah podcast and marketing coordinator for Create Better Health. Thanks so much for being here with me, Brittney.

Brittney: Hi Addison, thanks for having me.

Addison: Utah State University's Create Better Health and Hunger Solutions Institute created a new podcast called Hunger Solutions in Utah, can you tell me a little bit about how this podcast came to be and what you guys talk about on it?

Brittney: Yeah, absolutely. So, I work with the Create Better Health program and then also do some work with the Hunger Solutions Institute, so we always are talking about ways that we can better market our program and get resources out and bring awareness. So the discussion of a podcast had actually been on our minds for the past several months. So we had discussed kind of what it could look like, who our target audience would be, and then the discussion came up to talk about the work that's being done in our state to solve hunger, especially with inflation costs going crazy and all the people that are really struggling with this critical issue. So what we talk about on the podcast are current issues focused around hunger in our state, and then we also talk with and interview both individuals and people representing organizations to bring awareness to the people in our state about what is being done to solve hunger in our state.

Addison: That's so awesome you're able to have different people come in that understand it from different areas. That's super great. Could you tell me a little bit about where people can find this podcast and when new episode are?

Brittney: Yeah, for sure. We're on all podcast platforms, Spotify or Apple Podcasts, anything that you follow. All episodes are released on Wednesdays at noon, and you can follow those podcasts on whatever platform you prefer.

Addison: Are you the only host or are there multiple hosts for the Hunger Solutions podcast?

Brittney: Yeah, excellent question. I am currently the only host. There are some episodes that are just solo episodes of myself just talking about hunger issues and then the interviews are hosted by myself and they're just on different people across our state representing either government agencies or local non-profits or just local initiatives that are being done in the state. So yes, I'm the only one that hosts and does the podcast.

Addison: Awesome. Brittney, thank you so much for joining me today and giving me a little bit more understanding about the podcast.

Brittney: Yeah, absolutely. We're hoping to spread awareness about this critical issue. I know any way that we can collaborate or just bring awareness to critical issues is always worthwhile. So we're hopeful that we'll bring awareness to our state.