USU Extension Education Highlight: Halloween Party Treats

Withes Brew

1 quart (32 fluid oz.) orange juice

1 quart (32 fluid oz.) pineapple juice

1 quart (32 fluid oz.) apple (can also use peach juice)

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

green food coloring

one small chunk of dry ice

plastic insects

32 ounces club soda, or more as needed

Combine orange juice, pineapple juice, and apple juice in a large glass or plastic bowl. Add a few drops of green food coloring so it turns bright green. Float plastic spiders and insects in the bowl. Add club soda and dry ice right before serving.

Candy Corn Layered Pie

1 9 inch graham cracker crust, shortbread cookie crust, Biscoff, or other favorite crust

Here’s my crust choice:

½ c. unsweetened coconut flakes

1 ½c. almond meal/flour

¼ tsp. ground cardamon

¼ teaspoon salt

2 TBS. butter or coconut oil

2 TBS. sugar, honey, maple syrup or agave syrup

Lemon layer:

Options for this layer include:

Homemade lemon curd, or,

1 box of cooked lemon pie filling-make according to package directions, or,

Canned lemon pie filling

Mango Curd Layer:

5 egg yolks from large eggs, beaten (can also use 2 yolks and 2 whole large eggs)

1/3 c. granulated sugar

1 tsp. cornstarch

¾ c. mango puree (I use frozen mango pieces, thawed, and puree them)

2 TBS. lemon juice

½ cup butter (salted or unsalted) cut into parts

¼ tsp. salt, if using unsalted butter

Few drops of orange food coloring—or red and yellow to make orange

Top layer:

1 8 oz. package of cream cheese, softened

1 c. powdered sugar

1 TBS. vanilla

½ c. whipping cream, whipped, to make 1 cup (or 1 cup frozen whipped topping, thawed)

For the crust:Heat oven to 350° F. In the bowl of a food processor, combine the coconut flakes, almond meal , cardamon and salt. Pulse to combine. In a small container, melt the butter or coconut oil and maple syrup together. Pour into the food processor and pulse until well mixed. (If using sugar, it can be added in with the food processor ingredients.)

Press the crust into the bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie pan. Use the flat bottom of a cup to press hard.

Bake crust in heated oven for 10-12 minutes until golden and firm. Remove from oven and let cool completely before adding fillings.

For the lemon filling: use any of the above listed options and place in the cooled or prepared pie crust of your choosing. Refrigerate.

For the Mango filling: In a medium saucepan, combine all ingredients and cook the mixture over medium-low heat, whisking constantly until the mixture is thickened and reaches a temperature of 185°F. (I like to mix the cornstarch with the sugar before adding it to the other ingredients in the saucepan.) It should coat the back of wooden spoon and leave a visible trail when you run your finger through it.

When the mixture has thickened and reached temperature remove the saucepan from heat and whisk in the butter 1 tablespoon at a time. Wait until the butter is fully incorporated before adding the next tablespoon.

Pour the mango curd into a fine strainer and press it through the strainer with a spatula or the back of a large spoon. This makes a little more smooth, silky, mango curd…but is not a necessary step.

Allow to cool slightly then place a layer of plastic wrap directly on the surface of the curd (this prevents skin from forming), cover and refrigerate several hours or even overnight. Spread onto lemon curd layer. Chill before adding the last layer.

For the top layer:

Mix together the cream cheese and powdered sugar until well blended and light and fluffy. Mix in the vanilla. Gently fold in 1 cup whipped cream or frozen whipped topping. Spread this layer over the cooled previous two layers. Chill.

To serve: top with more whipped cream and decorate with candy corns.

NOTE: Other than the crust, this pie makes a really full pie…so you may want to use a 10” pie plate and make a little more crust, OR, make two smaller, but not as full 9” pies.

Mummy Stuffed Peppers

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 c. shredded Cheddar cheese or pepper jack

salt and freshly ground black pepper

¼ tsp. garlic powder

¼ tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. smoked paprika

½ tsp. chili powder

10-12 small peppers-red, yellow, orange, or large jalapeno cut in half and seeds removed, OR, 2 red bell peppers, cored and quartered

1 small can sliced olives, drained

1 (10 ounce) can refrigerated crescent rolls

Gather all ingredients. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Combine cream cheese and shredded cheese in a bowl and stir in seasonings. Mix well.

Spoon filling into bell pepper quarters. Add 2 pieces of olives for the eyes.

Roll out crescent dough on a lightly floured surface and cut into thin strips using a pizza cutter or a small knife.

Wrap stuffed peppers with dough strips, leaving a small space open for the eyes…pieces of olives. Place on prepared baking sheet.

Bake in the preheated oven until dough is lightly browned, 12 to 15 minutes. Cool and serve with salsa or guacamole.