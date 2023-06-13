We kick off the Utah Storycorps Experience with the first ten Voices that entered the Booth.

KIRSTEN SWANSON: It's time again for Utah StoryCorps, everyday people sharing their stories at the StoryCorps recording booth in Logan. Support for Logan StoryCorps comes from Cache County and from USU Community Credit Union, a division of Goldenwest.

MARY HEERS: This spring, the StoryCorps mobile recording booth rolled back into Logan and set up shop. At 10:00 AM on April 28, the door to the trailer popped open and two rickety steps came down. Going into the booth took a little bit of courage. When it was my turn, my good friend Katie and I climbed the stairs and found ourselves in a small room. We said hello to the facilitator and the door closed behind us. No turning back! I peered into the dimly lit inner sanctum and saw a table, two chairs, two microphones, and two soft spotlights beaming down on the chairs. The soundlock closed behind us and we sat down. Suddenly I breathed a sigh of relief. It felt cozy; almost like an out-of-the-way table at your favorite restaurant. Just right for a good chat. So, this is Mary Heers,

KIRSTEN SWANSON: and I'm Kirsten Swanson,

MARY HEERS: saying "Welcome to the UPR 2023 StoryCorps Experience." We wanted to begin with a shoutout to the first ten people who bravely entered the booth.

SHIRA SMILIE: My name is Shira Smilie.

KATHY RICKERT: I'm Kathy Rickert. My grandmother on my dad's side, she would go asparagus hunting. We would go along the canal ditches, hunting asparagus.

SHIRA SMILIE: Wait -- you don't kill it. Right?

KATHY RICKERT: You cut it off.

STEVE RENO: Hi, my name is Steve Reno. Arnold was 20 years old when he first came in 1968. And I was the well known bodybuilder at the time in California. Arnold of course went directly to me because I was the uprising physique star at the time. And then I took him -- he was 20 years old, and I'm eight years older than him-- so I took him under my wing.

SHARON MARCYES: My name is Sharon Marcyes.

LISA MARCYES: My name is Lisa Marcyes.

SHARON MARCYES: And she's my beautiful daughter.

...He told me that he had never thought ever, that there was people that were really tone deaf until he married me. I tried. I tried to go to an instructor once — and she listened to me. She said Sharon, when you're singing the hymns, just read them. So I think I am tone deaf.

MICHAEL BINGHAM: Hi, my name is Michael Bingham. And I'm here with my good friend Nathan Bringhurst.

NATHAN BRINGHURST: Yep.

MICHAEL BINGHAM: So you're into ceiling fans and vacuums. And you collect soap.

NATHAN BRINGHURST: That's right. Yep.

MICHAEL BINGHAM: And you have at least ten soap bars, right?

NATHAN BRINGHURST: More than that.

MICHAEL BINGHAM: How many more?

NATHAN BRINGHURST: Two thousand

GAIL YOST: Hi, I'm Gail Bonnie Yost. This is April 19th, 2023 in Logan, Utah,

ROGER YOST: It's April 29th.

GAIL YOST: 29th. That's what I said.

ROGER YOST: You said 19th.

GAIL YOST: Oh, I'm sorry. Name of the interview partner: That's you! That's my husband of 52 years.

ROGER YOST: I'm Roger Yost.

GAIL YOST: And we had Chemistry and Chemistry Club. And we met at a professor's house. Two and a half weeks later, we were engaged. And exactly five months after that we were married. And this May 2nd: 52 years. And I love you very much.

ROGER YOST: Oh, well, good.

GAIL YOST: You're stuck with me, boy.

ROGER YOST: That's all right.

GAIL YOST: I guess we're doing okay.

ROGER YOST: And I love you.

GAIL YOST: Oh, good. That makes it work. Thank you for being my partner.

ROGER YOST: I try hard

GAIL YOST: And you mess up sometimes. And I mess up sometimes. But thank you for being my partner.

ROGER YOST: You're welcome.

GAIL YOST: You're welcome too.

MARY HEERS: And this is Utah StoryCorps.

KIRSTEN SWANSON: Thanks for coming along.

MARY HEERS: See you next Friday. Same time,

KIRSTEN SWANSON: Same place.

