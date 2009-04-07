© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are off the air on 91.5 in Price and working to resume service as soon as possible.
Programs
Wild About Utah

Wild About Utah: Xeric Gardening with Native Plants

By Linda Kervin,
James (Jim) Cane
Published April 7, 2009 at 4:30 PM MDT
Fire Chalice or Zauschneria latifolia
Courtesy: Intermountain Native Plant Growers Association www.INPGA.org
Fire Chalice or Zauschneria latifolia

This is Linda Kervin for Bridgerland Audubon Society.

As the days lengthen and gardeners dream of the planting season to come, I urge you to consider plants adapted to our desert climate. Perhaps there are dry corners where your irrigation does not reach. Or you tire of watching the rivulets of water that run down the gutter from trying to grow grass in the strip between sidewalk and road. These are ideal areas to experiment with drought tolerant plants.

As more of us have become aware of the need to conserve water, the availability of gardening resources has increased. Many local and mail order nurseries now have a good selection of drought tolerant or xeriscape plants.

Maple Mallow, Illiamna_rivularis
Courtesy & Copyright 2008 Jim Cane, Photographer
Maple Mallow, Illiamna_rivularis

The Intermountain Plant Growers Association labels nursery plants with a special tag as Utah’s Choice. Utah’s Choice plants are well adapted to the climate of the intermountain west and are a good starting point for choosing plants.

One of my favorite Utah’s Choice plants is Fire Chalice or Zauschneria latifolia. It is a spreading perennial plant that is covered in fiery red tubular flowers from midsummer til frost. Hummingbirds avidly visit this carefree, drought-tolerant plant.

Maple Mallow or Illiamna rivularis is another favorite perennial. This bushy, waist-high resident of the higher mountains does well in my garden here in Logan. It is in partial sun and gets weekly watering. It is covered in large, pale pink flowers through much of the summer.

Globe Mallow Flower Sphaeralcea ambigua
Courtesy & Copyright 2006-2008 Jim Cane, Photographer
Globe Mallow Flower Sphaeralcea ambigua

Globe mallows, genus Sphaeralcea, are another useful xeric perennial. They require bright sunshine and tolerate heavy soils. Among our natives, they are unusual for their profusion of orange-colored flowers.

These are just a few examples of the wealth of possibilities. By choosing plants adapted to your environment, you take the garden path of less resistance. When you consider the rainfall, soil and sun exposure of your yard and choose plants adapted for those conditions, you struggle less and enjoy your garden more.

Globe Mallow Plant Sphaeralcea ambigua
Courtesy & Copyright 2006-2008 Jim Cane, Photographer
Globe Mallow Plant Sphaeralcea ambigua

This is Linda Kervin for Bridgerland Audubon Society.

Credits:

Photos: Courtesy & Copyright © 2008 Intermountain Native Plant Growers Association, www.INPGA.org

Also Courtesy & Copyright © 2008 Jim Cane

Text: Linda Kervin & Jim Cane

Additional Reading:

Xeriscape Bloom
Picasa 2.0�
/
Courtesy & Copyright 2008 Jim Cane, Photographer
Xeriscape Bloom

INPGA: Intermountain Native Plant Growers Association, formerly at https://www.utahschoice.org/welcome

Wildland Nursery, Joseph, UT, formerly at https://www.wildlandnursery.com/

Tags
Wild About Utah Wild About UtahGardeningXeric Gardening
Linda Kervin
Linda Kervin was the voice for Bridgerland Audubon Society on Wild About Utah for several years. She has worked as a research technician on a diversity of biological projects from birds to bees, agriculture to ecology. She spends as much time outdoors as possible, wandering the mountains with her dogs and tending her xeric garden.
See stories by Linda Kervin
James (Jim) Cane
Jim Cane studies nesting, foraging and population dynamics of native non-social bees and their roles as pollinators, mostly in the Americas. Having retired from the USDA Bee Lab in Logan, Utah, he consults on bee-related projects. His agricultural studies have focused on bees that pollinate blueberries, raspberries, alfalfa, squashes and almonds, in addition to the pollination needs of prevalent Great Basin wildflowers for farming and wildland restoration. When not working, he enjoys dogs, reading, cooking, contra dancing, hiking, birding and botanizing.
See stories by James (Jim) Cane