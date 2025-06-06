© 2025 Utah Public Radio
An update on federal funding for public media

Utah Public Radio | By Kerry Bringhurst,
Tom Williams
Published June 6, 2025 at 8:35 AM MDT
A graphic shows a network of dots across the US. Public media is at risk. Learn more at Protect My Public Media.

Dear listeners and readers,

We promised to monitor developments that could impact funding that local stations like Utah Public Radio use to access and share national and international news programs you depend on daily. On Tuesday, Congress was asked by the White House to revoke already-approved funds for public media programming, including grant funding that UPR is scheduled to receive.

If Congress agrees to the rescission and elimination of existing funds for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), UPR would lose more than $200,000, about 15% of our annual budget, beginning in October 2025.

Please make an emergency donation today. Your sustained support will keep our programs continuing without interruption during this turbulent moment.

Your monthly donation or additional gift will help Utah Public Radio prepare now, should there be funding cuts in the future. CPB and individual contributions make it possible for stations like UPR to belong to news networks that use those dollars to equip and send reporters into war zones, hire journalists who fact-check and compare information before it is shared, and coordinate live coverage in the event of a local, national, or international disaster.

If having access to daily programs that combine world and national news with your local weather forecast and air quality conditions matter to you, taking time right now to make a generous donation to Utah Public Radio is your best way of ensuring you will continue to have access to programs like the BBC’s Witness, StoryCorps, NPR’s Radiolab, and Marketplace Money Report.

