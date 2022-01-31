Utah Senate passes income tax cut

The Utah Senate has passed a bill that would cut income tax rates from 4.95% to 4.85%. The bill passed by a vote of 22-5 along party lines and under the suspension of the Senate rule that a bill must be read three times.

Bill sponsor Sen. Dan McCay said the tax cut in this bill would save a family of four about $100 a year. He said the tax burden is too great on Utah citizens and this is a chance to reduce that. Sen. Luz Escamilla, who opposed the bill, said it doesn’t reflect the immediate needs of Utah families. She instead encouraged a repeal of sales tax on food, but House and Senate leaders said that is not likely to happen.

Sen. McCay’s bill will go on to the House, where House leaders are expected to add on to the tax cut.