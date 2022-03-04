7 Cache County schools are vulnerable to earthquakes

The results of a recently released study regarding unreinforced masonry in older buildings has pinpointed seven schools in the Cache County School District that may be vulnerable in the event of an earthquake.

Released on Feb. 10, the study was conducted by state and federal employees from the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Utah Department of Public Safety after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake severely damaged several schools around Magna, Utah, nearly two years ago. The schools were empty at the time as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investigators looked at school buildings made of bricks or blocks without reinforced steel — a characteristic typical of older structures built throughout the 20th century. Read the rest of the story at hjnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

