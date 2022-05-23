West Valley City teen boy dies from accidental gunshot wounds

West Valley City officials confirmed that a teen boy has died from his wounds following an accidental shooting.

Officers were first called to the scene around 10 p.m. on Saturday where they discovered a 14-year-old-boy with a gunshot wound to the head. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

On Sunday night, an update was provided saying that the boy had died from his wounds.

Officers with the West Valley City Police Department have said that evidence at the scene indicates that it was an accidental shooting. However, a full investigation has been launched to determine how the boy was in possession of the gun.

No further details were provided regarding the boy’s identity.