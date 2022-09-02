© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Governor Cox names director of new Office of Families

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published September 2, 2022 at 12:02 PM MDT
Aimee Winder Newton, a blonde white woman wearing a red suit.
Utah Office of the Governor
Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton.

Governor Spencer Cox has named Aimee Winder Newton as director of the new Office of Families, effective September 1. Winder Newton currently serves on the Salt Lake County Council where she chairs the Salt Lake County Intergenerational Poverty Task Force. She will remain in her county council elected office during her employment with the Office of Families.

In his 2022 State of the State address, Governor Cox introduced the Office of Families saying, “The purpose of this office … is to make sure that government policies are not harming families and that we are coordinating government services to help parents and children succeed.”

