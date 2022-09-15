© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPR is here for you and heard BECAUSE of you! Don’t wait to donate, make your early gift of support today.
Utah News

Fans respond to USU head coach's criticisms following Aggie loss to Weber State

Utah Public Radio
Published September 15, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT
631fb9c61ed6a.image.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
USU fans voice their displeasure during the football game against Weber State on Saturday.

Tensions were already reaching a boiling point during Utah State’s 35-7 loss to Weber State in a non-conference football game Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium, and they escalated in the aftermath of the Aggies’ first loss to a FCS opponent since 2000.

With the exception of a 100-yard kickoff return by junior college transfer Terrell Vaughn, it was a lackluster performance by the reigning Mountain West Conference champions, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. It was a rough outing for the USU coaching staff and several players, including quarterback Logan Bonner, who completed 12 of 31 passes for 120 yards and three interceptions.

Bonner, USU’s single-season record-holder in passing yards (3,628) and touchdown passes (36), was pulled from the game midway through the fourth quarter with the home team trailing 35-7. Late in the third quarter, several Aggie fans booed when Bonner came trotting back out onto Merlin Olsen Field after throwing an interception ending in a touchdown.

USU head coach Blake Anderson felt the boos were directed at Bonner and fiercely defended his starting signal caller during the post-game press conference.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalUSU Football
Related Content