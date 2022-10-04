© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for your support this fall! We are still working to meet our overall goal. Help us get there by donating now!
Utah News

New skatepark completed in Hyrum, grand opening expected in spring of 2023

Utah Public Radio | By Jackson Wilde & The Herald Journal
Published October 4, 2022 at 6:18 AM MDT
A skateboarder in the air above a ramp
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Derek Bingham skates at Blacksmith Fork Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Construction on one of the Beehive State’s largest skateparks was completed this earlier month after nearly five months of work in Hyrum.

Fashioned by Hunger Skateparks — a skatepark design and build company based in Bloomington, Indiana — the Blacksmith Fork Skatepark spans 30,000 square feet near the mouth of its namesake.

Though the skatepark is open to the public, Hyrum City Administrator Ron Salvesen said other parts of the park are still under construction. Bathrooms, lighting and general landscaping are still in the works, Salvesen said, and a grand opening is expected to take place next spring.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags
Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalHyrumConstruction
Related Content