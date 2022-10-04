New skatepark completed in Hyrum, grand opening expected in spring of 2023

Construction on one of the Beehive State’s largest skateparks was completed this earlier month after nearly five months of work in Hyrum.

Fashioned by Hunger Skateparks — a skatepark design and build company based in Bloomington, Indiana — the Blacksmith Fork Skatepark spans 30,000 square feet near the mouth of its namesake.

Though the skatepark is open to the public, Hyrum City Administrator Ron Salvesen said other parts of the park are still under construction. Bathrooms, lighting and general landscaping are still in the works, Salvesen said, and a grand opening is expected to take place next spring.

