Utah News

Senate committee seeks public input on a judicial nominee

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published November 1, 2022 at 4:05 PM MDT
A gavel on a law book
Pixabay
/
Flater has previously served as deputy district attorney in the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office.

The Utah State Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is asking for the public’s input on a judicial nominee for the Third District’s Juvenile Court, covering Salt Lake, Tooele and Summit counties.

Governor Spencer Cox nominated Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Utah, Aaron Flater for the position. Flater has previously served as Deputy District Attorney in the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office.

Electronic comments can be emailed to senatejudicialnominees@le.utah.gov.

