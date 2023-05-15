Monday AM headlines: Flooding in Ogden Canyon, Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty

Houses flooded along the Ogden River

Floods continue to rise in Ogden Canyon as the snowpack melts with the higher temperatures. The flooding is coming as the Ogden River is filling up above its banks.

On Monday State Route 39 in the canyon was partially covered with water and was almost fully covered in some areas. Part of SR-39 washed away this week due to spring runoff.

Multiple homes along the Ogden River flooded Sunday evening. One of the homes was evacuated because of the flooding.

Officials from Weber County say the main point of flooding is east of Huntsville and Pineview Reservoir, near the south fork of Ogden River and the Ruby Resort campground.

As of Sunday night, there are no more expected evacuations.

Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges

Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty on all charges against her in the deaths of her two children and her husband’s former wife.

On Friday, Daybell was convicted of the murders of 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

She was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of her children and her husband’s ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.

After the conviction was announced, an Idaho judge ordered Daybell to be transported back into the custody of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office within a week.

According to CourtTV, she will be held in the Madison County Jail in Rexburg, which is where female inmates of Fremont County are housed.

Once transferred to Rexburg Daybell will await her sentencing hearing.

Stamp Out Hunger food drive helps those struggling with hunger

Thanks to postal carriers who collected food on Saturday, food pantries across Utah will be able to help more people who need assistance.

The Utah Food Bank said its Stamp Out Hunger food drive is critical to helping provide food to families in the state who need it.

Utah Food Bank president and CEO Ginette Bott said one in nine children in Utah are unsure where their next meal will come from.

The collection of food through this food drive is especially important in getting food to children while school is not in session. Bott said that the food collection on Saturday was a very important day in the fight against hunger.

Utah residents who didn’t have the chance to donate on Saturday can still help the Utah Food Bank by giving time, food or money.