Daily news: 20 people rescued from flood waters in Grand County

Search and rescue crews retrieve 20 people from high flood waters in Grand County

An American Fork community holds a candlelight vigil remembering a couple who died by murder-suicide

Utah State University announces its largest-ever fundraising campaign for athletics

Severe weather causes flooding and mudslides in Grand and Utah Counties

Flash flooding, high winds, and hail led to a series of disasters in Grand County on Friday. Severe storms prompted an Alert Sense and wireless emergency alert warning Mill Creek residents to take immediate protective action due to alarmingly high and rapid stream flow.

Search and rescue crews in Grandstaff Canyon worked with the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter crew and to rescue 20 people who became stuck in high flood waters.

In Utah County, Friday’s rain caused major mud slides. The Diamond Fork Road closed for hours as water, mud and rock blocked the road from the mountain.

The county roads division spent most of the afternoon clearing the road with heavy equipment.

American Fork community holds candlelight vigil for couple who died by murder-suicide

American Fork community members gathered Sunday for a candle light vigil to remember Kerilyn and Olin Johnson — a couple found dead last week after a murder-suicide.

Friends shared memories to honor the Johnson family. Memories shared of the couple during the vigil were recorded and will reportedly be preserved in books for the couple's children.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Utah State University announces largest-ever fundraising campaign for athletics

Utah State University’s announced its largest and most ambitious fundraising effort in the University’s history Friday. The Reach and Rise campaign aims to raise $125 million over the next five years for Aggie Athletics.

USU President Elizabeth Cantwell said the impact that championship-level athletics can have on the profile of the university and the student body experience with USU alumni and in the Cache Valley community is immeasurable.

USU Vice President and Director of Athletics Diana Sabau said it is time for Aggies nationwide to rise together in support of a new era of Utah State Athletics.

The campaign’s three pillars are:

