Daily news: 20 people rescued from flood waters in Grand County

Utah Public Radio | By Kerry Bringhurst
Published June 24, 2024 at 9:32 AM MDT
Several people stand near flood waters in the dark. Two are holding on to a rope.
Grand County Sheriff's Search and Rescue
/
Facebook
Twenty people were rescued from Grandstaff Canyon by Grand County Sheriff's Search and Rescue in a 6-hour operation that ended after midnight.

This is your rundown of the daily news for Monday, June 24. In this edition:

Severe weather causes flooding and mudslides in Grand and Utah Counties

Flash flooding, high winds, and hail led to a series of disasters in Grand County on Friday. Severe storms prompted an Alert Sense and wireless emergency alert warning Mill Creek residents to take immediate protective action due to alarmingly high and rapid stream flow.

Search and rescue crews in Grandstaff Canyon worked with the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter crew and to rescue 20 people who became stuck in high flood waters.

In Utah County, Friday’s rain caused major mud slides. The Diamond Fork Road closed for hours as water, mud and rock blocked the road from the mountain.

The county roads division spent most of the afternoon clearing the road with heavy equipment.

American Fork community holds candlelight vigil for couple who died by murder-suicide

American Fork community members gathered Sunday for a candle light vigil to remember Kerilyn and Olin Johnson — a couple found dead last week after a murder-suicide.

Friends shared memories to honor the Johnson family. Memories shared of the couple during the vigil were recorded and will reportedly be preserved in books for the couple's children.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Utah State University announces largest-ever fundraising campaign for athletics

Utah State University’s announced its largest and most ambitious fundraising effort in the University’s history Friday. The Reach and Rise campaign aims to raise $125 million over the next five years for Aggie Athletics.

USU President Elizabeth Cantwell said the impact that championship-level athletics can have on the profile of the university and the student body experience with USU alumni and in the Cache Valley community is immeasurable.

USU Vice President and Director of Athletics Diana Sabau said it is time for Aggies nationwide to rise together in support of a new era of Utah State Athletics.

The campaign’s three pillars are:

  • Redefining the student-athlete experience by providing tools for success beyond their athletic careers
  • Raising the standard of excellence with a renewed commitment to increase funding for recruiting and retaining student-athletes and staff, along with facility enhancements
  • Changing lives through education by funding student-athlete scholarships
Kerry Bringhurst
At 14-years-old, Kerry began working as a reporter for KVEL “The Hot One” in Vernal, Utah. Her radio news interests led her to Logan where she became news director for KBLQ while attending Utah State University. She graduated USU with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and spent the next few years working for Utah Public Radio. Leaving UPR in 1993 she spent the next 14 years as the full time mother of four boys before returning in 2007. Kerry and her husband Boyd reside in Nibley.
