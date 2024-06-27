Daily news: Crews in Salt Lake respond to defensive fire at recycling plant

Crews in Salt Lake respond to fire at recycling plant

Fire officials in Ogden and Salt Lake City are being kept busy.

A fire at a recycling plant in Salt Lake City Thursday morning forced the closure of 900 South between 2700 West and 3200 West.

The fire crews are treating it as a defensive fire, with a focus on keeping the fire away from large propane tanks in the area.

Salt Lake City Fire Capt. Brandt Hancuff told KSL-TV several semi-trucks were also on fire, with tires exploding.

No injuries have been reported

Ogden homeless at risk due to potential fire hazards near camps

Ogden area community and public safety leaders are worried dry brush and conditions in hidden homeless encampments could dangerous this summer.

Ogden Fire Department Deputy Chief Shelby Willis says a grass fire near 1-15 and 21st Street in Ogden destroyed an encampment and injured one person Tuesday.

City officials said homeless camps are usually set up in areas that are obscured by trees and brushes, and adding dry fuels like camp stoves could create a very dangerous situation.