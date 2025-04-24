Daily news: Utah's school voucher program can continue during court appeals

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, April 24. In this edition:



Utah's controversial school voucher program can continue during court appeals, a judge ruled

Utah Lake is hoping to lose its bad reputation with a new ad highlighting changes

EBT cards now have a locking feature to help combat theft

Judge allows Utah school voucher program to continue during court appeals

A judge has ruled that Utah’s controversial school choice scholarship program can keep operating while the state appeals the decision striking it down.

Last week, Third District Court Judge Laura Scott ruled the Utah Fits All program was unconstitutional after Utah’s largest teachers union sued , claiming it’s a voucher program that takes money away from public education.

State leaders said they intended to appeal that decision to the Utah Supreme Court, and in a hearing on Wednesday, Judge Scott said she would not enter an injunction because of that, meaning the program will continue as normal for now.

Both sides of the lawsuit said during the hearing they were fine with the decision.

Utah Lake looks to lose its bad reputation with a new ad

Utah Lake Authority has launched a new campaign in hopes of changing the public perception around Utah Lake.

For decades, Utah Lake had a reputation of being dirty and unsafe due to algal blooms, invasive carp, and raw sewage dumped in the lake as late as 1967.

Now, the new ad " Utah Lake is My Lake " hopes to encourage more visitors by showing off years of conservation and habitat restoration through the humorous discoveries of two faux-German tourists.

Highlights include the removal of millions of pounds of invasive carp alongside bringing in native species, algal blooms dropping by 50% in the last eight years, and a lack of crowds compared to some of Utah’s more popular outdoor recreation spots.

Utah Lake Authority is also improving public access points to the lake to further promote visitation.

A new locking feature for EBT cards aims to combat theft

The Utah Department of Workforce Services has released a new lock feature on EBT cards to help combat theft.

EBT cards are how those receiving food assistance spend their benefits, but sometimes thieves guess or steal card numbers and wipe out balances before the card holders can use them.

There’s been an increase in the state and nationally with cards being compromised in this way, though the Department of Workforce Services said there hasn’t been a data breach.

To help combat the issue, card holders can now lock their card online, meaning no one can make a purchase with that card until it’s unlocked.

Other tips include not sharing the card number or PIN to anyone you don’t intend to access your benefits, checking your balance often, and changing your PIN frequently.