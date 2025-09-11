© 2025 Utah Public Radio
FBI offers a reward in the death of Charlie Kirk; photos of suspect released

Utah Public Radio | By Sheri Quinn
Published September 11, 2025 at 1:05 PM MDT
Man in dark hat, dark long sleeved shirt and pants walking up a stairwell.
1 of 2  — Screenshot 2025-09-11 at 12.18.21 PM.png
Image of person of interest in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk
Utah Department of Public Safety / Utah Department of Public Safety
Man wearing a dark baseball cap, dark long sleeved shirt and dark pants walking near a wall.
2 of 2  — Screenshot 2025-09-11 at 12.17.58 PM.png
Alleged suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk
Utah Department of Public Safety / Utah Department of Public Safety

The Utah Department of Public Safety released images on Thursday of the alleged suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem. The photos show a man wearing a dark hat, dark glasses and dark clothing.

The FBI is offering a 100,000 dollar award for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the fatal shooting of Kirk. The agency is encouraging anyone with information to share it with the agency's tip line, or to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Tags
Utah News Charlie KirkGun ViolenceUtah Valley UniversityAssassination
Sheri Quinn
