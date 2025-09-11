FBI offers a reward in the death of Charlie Kirk; photos of suspect released
1 of 2 — Screenshot 2025-09-11 at 12.18.21 PM.png
Image of person of interest in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk
Utah Department of Public Safety / Utah Department of Public Safety
2 of 2 — Screenshot 2025-09-11 at 12.17.58 PM.png
Alleged suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk
Utah Department of Public Safety / Utah Department of Public Safety
The Utah Department of Public Safety released images on Thursday of the alleged suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem. The photos show a man wearing a dark hat, dark glasses and dark clothing.
The FBI is offering a 100,000 dollar award for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the fatal shooting of Kirk. The agency is encouraging anyone with information to share it with the agency's tip line, or to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.