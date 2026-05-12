Daily news: Expect delays leaving the SLC Airport while Terminal Drive is repaved

This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, May 12. In this edition:



The exit lanes at the Salt Lake City International Airport are being repaved

Eva Lopez Chavez has been removed from the Salt Lake City Council

Daily fishing limits are higher for two Utah reservoirs to avoid fish going to waste

Expect delays when leaving the SLC Airport while Terminal Drive is repaved

Drivers are already experiencing some delays getting to Salt Lake City International Airport, and now there may be additional delays when leaving.

On Monday, the airport began repaving the Terminal Drive lanes used to exit the airport — the first repaving in over 15 years.

The work will happen in phases through May 27, with two lanes open to traffic at all times. Travelers leaving the airport, whether via private or public vehicles, should prepare for possible delays.

This is in addition to two off-ramps to the airport being closed until sometime in June as part of the Utah Department of Transportation’s I-215 West Improved project.

Eva Lopez Chavez has lost her city council seat for living outside district boundaries

Eva Lopez Chavez, a Salt Lake City Councilmember at the center of a recent misconduct investigation, has been removed from her seat for not maintaining a primary residence in her district.

Lopez Chavez was removed from some of her duties on the council last week after being accused of sexual misconduct by four different people, including three women in elected roles. She has denied these allegations.

Over a week before that investigation began, however, the Salt Lake City Office of the City Attorney started looking into an accusation that Lopez Chavez no longer resided in District 4, citing her purchase of a property outside the boundaries around September of last year.

The city ultimately agreed with the complaint, which means that under Utah law, her seat had to be vacated immediately.

The City Council will now begin the process of filing that seat.

Catch them while you can: fishing limits have increased at two Utah reservoirs

The daily fishing limits at two Utah reservoirs have increased in an effort to let anglers harvest fish before they go to waste.

With drought, low water levels, and poor snowpack, the summer months are looking grim for Utah’s waterbodies, which also means a bad outlook for the fish.

Because of that, the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources is allowing anglers to catch more trout a day at two reservoirs — eight at Crouse Reservoir in Uintah County, through the end of the year, and 16 at Nine Mile Reservoir in Sanpete County, through October 1.

Wildlife officials hope an increased harvest in those areas will also improve the survival of any remaining fish.