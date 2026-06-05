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Daily news: Tired of stairs? St. George’s city hall will let you slide instead

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published June 5, 2026 at 6:27 PM MDT
The UPR daily news logo. It has the upr logo, phrase "Daily News," and a green microphone all within a speech bubble against a blue background.

This is your daily news rundown for Friday, June 5. In this edition:

  • There are new fire restrictions for federal land in northern Utah
  • St. George's city hall parking garage is getting a slide next month

Fire restrictions are in place for northern Utah public lands

Fire restrictions on public lands have expanded as Utah continues to struggle with severe drought.

The Bureau of Land Management announced new restrictions on Thursday for land it manages in the West Desert District.

That includes parts of Box Elder, Cache, Juab, Millard, Morgan, Rich, Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, Wasatch, and Weber counties.

It bans the use of steel component ammunition or targets and certain lanterns. Off-highway vehicles must also be equipped with a properly installed and maintained spark arrestor.

The restrictions will stay in place until further notice.

Tired of stairs? Soon, St. George’s city hall will let you slide instead

If you’re tired of stairs, St. George will soon have another option at the city hall’s parking garage — slides.

The voter-approved Recreation Arts and Parks bill funded the$400,000 project.It will be ready for visitors in July.

It's the latest upgrade to St. George’s new downtown city hall, which debuted in January. Other features include more space, a multipurpose civic room, and a more accessible layout.
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Utah News UPRNorthern UtahWildfiresFederal LandSt. George
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter and weekend announcer at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading, or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood