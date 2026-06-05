Daily news: Tired of stairs? St. George’s city hall will let you slide instead

This is your daily news rundown for Friday, June 5. In this edition:



There are new fire restrictions for federal land in northern Utah

St. George's city hall parking garage is getting a slide next month

Fire restrictions are in place for northern Utah public lands

Fire restrictions on public lands have expanded as Utah continues to struggle with severe drought.

The Bureau of Land Management announced new restrictions on Thursday for land it manages in the West Desert District.

That includes parts of Box Elder, Cache, Juab, Millard, Morgan, Rich, Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, Wasatch, and Weber counties.

It bans the use of steel component ammunition or targets and certain lanterns. Off-highway vehicles must also be equipped with a properly installed and maintained spark arrestor.

The restrictions will stay in place until further notice.

Tired of stairs? Soon, St. George’s city hall will let you slide instead

If you’re tired of stairs, St. George will soon have another option at the city hall’s parking garage — slides.

The voter-approved Recreation Arts and Parks bill funded the$400,000 project.It will be ready for visitors in July.

It's the latest upgrade to St. George’s new downtown city hall, which debuted in January. Other features include more space, a multipurpose civic room, and a more accessible layout.