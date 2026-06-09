Daily news: Fire danger is keeping northern Utah on its toes

This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, June 9. In this edition:



Navajo Mountain High School is the final public school in Utah to get high-speed internet

Fires and fire danger are keeping northern Utah officials busy this week

Every Utah public school now has high-speed internet

A Navajo Nation high school just became the final public school in Utah to get high-speed internet.

State, tribal, and local leaders celebrated the completion of a 200-mile fiber connectivity network for Navajo Mountain High School last week.

It’s part of a larger, 10-year project to get high-speed internet infrastructure to communities throughout San Juan County.

It also means that every public school student, no matter where they live in Utah, now has faster access to online resources.

Fire danger is keeping northern Utah on its toes

Wildfires and fire danger continue to keep Utah officials busy this week.

First responders in Saratoga Springs have responded to three fires in four days, including one that required evacuations. While all have been extinguished, officials are concerned about target shooting in the area, since the fires were human caused.

Over in Tooele County, strong winds helped a new wildfire grow rapidly overnight, now at over 1,800 acres. It’s now 40% contained.

And while no fires are burning in Ogden, officials have put the city under yellow fire restrictions to make sure none start.

That means no fireworks or open fires in certain areas, and no ignition sources like matches or lighters in non-irrigated or otherwise hazardous areas.