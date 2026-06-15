Utah is one of the nation's top states for child well-being

Utah ranks third in the nation for child well-being, according to the 2026 Kids Count Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Child advocates say lawmakers, educators, and community groups should use the data as a roadmap to build on Utah’s strengths while addressing gaps early, especially for working families and children facing barriers.

Martín Muñoz, Kids Count director for the advocacy group Voices for Utah Children, said the state’s strongest performance came in family and community measures.

“Because of that community support, that community connection, that is the domain that has helped Utah become a top state in the nation,” Muñoz said.

The report also points to challenges ahead, Muñoz said. He said state leaders need to focus more attention on child health policy, while sustaining recent gains in education.

Voices for Utah Children said those two areas will be key if Utah wants to hold on to its high ranking.

Leslie Boissiere, vice president for external affairs at the Annie E. Casey Foundation, said the report is meant to help policymakers understand where investments are working and where more support is needed.

“It is intended to shine a spotlight on the well-being of children," Boissiere said, "and also to pinpoint investments that are making a difference, to show policymakers where they are doing well and where there needs to be greater investment so that kids can thrive.”

The data covers 2019 to 2024, giving policymakers a broader picture of how children are doing over time.

The Kids Count project says children need stable homes, strong schools, nutritious food, meaningful relationships, and opportunities to learn, play, and grow.