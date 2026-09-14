Daily news: Utah's gas prices jumped 30 cents in one week

This is your daily news rundown for Monday, Sept. 14. In this edition:



Utah’s gas prices went up 30 cents in one week

Gas prices continue to surge in Utah, even as summer comes to an end.

According to the American Automobile Association, the average for a regular gallon of gas on Monday was $4.70. That’s 30 cents more than last week.

It’s also well above the current national average of $4.32 a gallon.

Diesel also hit another record high on Sunday at $5.95. The national average for diesel crossed $6 over the weekend.

The rising prices come with increased geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran, as well as Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline shutting down.

After a tough year for farmers, Utah is offering ‘unprecedented’ loan relief

Farmers and ranchers have been hit hard this year between record-low snowpack, wildfires, drought, flooding, and a spring freeze.

To help, the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is offering what it calls “unprecedented” loan relief over the next year.

Starting in November, rates will be automatically reduced to 0%. Borrowers will also have the option to defer interest and principal loan payments for up to 12 months.

There are about 400 active agriculture loans in Utah.

Glen Canyon is getting lower-elevation boat ramps

Parts of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are getting new, lower-elevation boat ramps and facilities.

Low water levels at Lake Powell have made existing boat ramps in the Bullfrog and Hite districts unsafe.

The new ramps will provide safe access, as well as new infrastructure for amenities like potable water and electricity.

To offset wetland impacts from the excavation, the National Park Service will remove invasive tamarisk plants and establish native willow species in both districts at a five-to-one ratio.

Project updates will be published on the park’s website.