Katie Matheson and Alliance for a Better Utah

Both Sides of the Aisle—Shireen Ghorbani interviews Katie Matheson, the new executive director of Alliance for a Better Utah. They discuss Matheson's background and upbringing, the values she learned from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and how motherhood pushed her into political engagement. They also discuss how Alliance for a Better Utah is engaging in state politics, its research into shared Utah values, the group's opposition to the Stratos Project data center, and what criteria the organization uses when giving a grade to Utah's political leadership.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.