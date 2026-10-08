© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Katie Matheson and Alliance for a Better Utah

By Shireen Ghorbani,
Katie Matheson
Published October 8, 2026 at 10:15 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Shireen Ghorbani interviews Katie Matheson, the new executive director of Alliance for a Better Utah. They discuss Matheson's background and upbringing, the values she learned from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and how motherhood pushed her into political engagement. They also discuss how Alliance for a Better Utah is engaging in state politics, its research into shared Utah values, the group's opposition to the Stratos Project data center, and what criteria the organization uses when giving a grade to Utah's political leadership.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle Alliance for a Better UtahUtah politicspolitical researchThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Shireen Ghorbani
I am the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
Katie Matheson
See stories by Katie Matheson