"Cabrini" movie review with Casey

Angel Studios is an independent film and TV company, and a film distribution studio, based in Provo, UT. Being based in Provo, for those of you not aware, Angel Studios specializes in family friendly, inspiring and mostly Christian-themed films and TV shows. This film studio got a lot of publicity last year for its polarizing sex-trafficking drama, Sound of Freedom that was released on the 4th of July. Although Sound of Freedom did not receive positive reviews, it made a lot of money and gained even more attention from scandals surrounding Tim Ballard last year whom the film is based on.

Following such a noticeable cultural splash is Angel Studios' latest release, Cabrini directed by Alejandro Monteverde who also directed Sound of Freedom. Cabrini is a biographical drama about real-life Italian nun Frances Cabrini, who emigrated to New York City in 1889 where she established an orphanage, a children's school and a hospital helping to elevate the impoverished lives of downtrodden Italian Americans.

In every scene where the title character asks for help, or declares an idea or goal, she is met with racism from established New Yorkers or sexism from leaders of the Catholic Church. But through perseverance, teamwork, and connecting with the right resources, the nun's mission of charity saves the day.

I have to say Cabrini is not a disaster. The production design, costumes, editing, and cinematography, while very plain, all look professional and consistent. And it's nice to see something in movie theaters so proudly optimistic and working to spread compassion. (There's a bit of a surge in wholesome, true story films in theaters right now with Ordinary Angels starring Hilary Swank, Arthur the King starring Mark Wahlberg, and One Life starring Anthony Hopkins.) Unfortunately, Cabrini does not work hard enough to be interesting.

It's great to have a film like this with such an obvious valiant message in favor of supporting immigrant lives. But this film doesn't offer much else beyond dramatizing this nun's pious accomplishments against huge odds. During its two hour and 22-minute run-time, I thought, "Maybe this would have worked better as a documentary." The events in this film hit all the same emotional notes repeatedly, so it gets monotonous.

Italian actress Cristiana Dell'Anna gives a believable, committed performance. But her performance is only comprised of two emotions: one half determination when faced with obstacles, and one half joy when she overcomes them. Good for Cabrini showing us a polite, safe portrayal of this canonized saint.

But it's a bummer the direction and the screenplay couldn't muster enough nuance or refinement to explore more emotional territory. With the expected, plucky, heavy-handed ending aside, Cabrini has a few touching moments. But I ultimately left the theater feeling underwhelmed.