Daily news: Matchbox Twenty and Lynyrd Skynyrd will be at this year’s Utah State Fair

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, Sept. 10. In this edition:



Matchbox Twenty and Lynyrd Skynyrd will be at this year’s Utah State Fair

The Utah State Fair opened on Thursday, and this year will include special events and performances for its 170th anniversary.

Big artists next week include Lynyrd Skynyrd on Wednesday, Sept. 16, Darius Rucker on Thursday, Sept. 17, and Matchbox Twenty on Friday, Sept. 18.

Utah’s Own Rodeo will be held on Sept. 10, 11, and 14. There will also be a giant pumpkin contest, art, barnyard friends, a butter cow sculpture that weighs at least 600 pounds, and more. Some activities will be America 250-themed in honor of the country’s anniversary.

The fair goes through Sunday, Sept. 20 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City. You can buy tickets online or at the gates.

Gov. Cox declares Charlie Kirk Day on the anniversary of the deadly shooting

Gov. Spencer Cox formally declared Thursday as Charlie Kirk Day in the state, exactly one year after the conservative influencer was shot at Utah Valley University.

Since then, 23-year-old Tyler Robinson was charged with his murder and will stand trial.

The event also sparked discussions about safety and security on campuses across the state.

Utah Valley University cancelled classes on Thursday for the anniversary. Turning Point USA, the organization founded by Kirk, held a rally on campus.

The Justice Department is investigating Utah’s lieutenant governor over voter rolls

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson after she refused to turn over private voter information.

A notice from the Justice Department, shared by Henderson on Wednesday, said, “As you are aware, you are currently under investigation and ongoing litigation.” It claimed she had failed to comply with her duties as the state’s chief election officer.

Henderson said she was not aware of an investigation against her and called it baseless harassment.

The Justice Department has already threatened Henderson with criminal prosecution for not turning over the state’s voter records list. Henderson, like many election officials across the country, has said giving that information would be illegal.

Almost 1,000 Utah families will lose childcare subsidies because of a funding shortfall

About 900 Utah families will lose all their childcare subsidies because of a federal funding shortfall.

Starting Oct. 1, only families who make less than half of the median household income in Utah will qualify for help for the first time. If they’re returning to the program, the limit is 65%.

It’s more restrictive than previous guidelines, and could impact two-thirds of families getting childcare subsidies. About 10% will lose all subsidies.

At a meeting on Wednesday for the Office of Child Care’s Advisory Committee Board, parents and childcare providers raised concerns about the impact of these cuts.

The Utah Department of Workforce Services said they got $22 million less in federal funding this year.