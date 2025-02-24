© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Three books lean against a black pot. Below, an herb and two cloves of garlic sit. Text reads, "Eating the Past."
Eating the Past
Tags
Eating the Past CookingFoodThe History of FoodRecipesHistorycookbooksUPRSoup
Sarah Berry
See stories by Sarah Berry
Evelyn Funda
See stories by Evelyn Funda
Laura Gelfand
See stories by Laura Gelfand
Tammy Proctor
Tammy Proctor is a specialist in European history, gender, war, and youth. Dr. Proctor has written about Scouting, women spies and the way war affects the lives of ordinary people. Currently she is writing a book on American food relief to Europe during and after World War I. She has worked at Utah State University since 2013 and is a native of Kansas City, Missouri.
See stories by Tammy Proctor
Jamie Sanders
Jamie Sanders is a historian of Latin America at Utah State and his family’s cook. He grew up in the rural South and loves its regional cuisine, but a study abroad trip to the Yucatán when he was a teenager really awakened him to international food culture.
See stories by Jamie Sanders
Related Content