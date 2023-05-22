© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Ask An Expert

Revisiting Michael Pollan's "Cooked" on Monday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 22, 2023 at 11:04 AM MDT
Today we’ll revisit our conversation with Michael Pollan from May of 2013. Michael Pollan is author of several bestselling books such as "The Omnivore’s Dilemma."

In his book, "Cooked: A Natural History of Transformation," Michael Pollan explores the previously uncharted territory of his own kitchen. Here, he discovers the power of the four classical elements—fire, water, air, and earth—to transform the stuff of nature into delicious things to eat and drink. "Cooked" becomes an investigation of how cooking involves us in a web of social and ecological relationships: with plants and animals, the soil, farmers, our history and culture, and, of course, the people our cooking nourishes. Michael Pollan says that cooking, above all, connects us, and the effects of not cooking are similarly far reaching. Relying upon corporations to process our food means we consume large quantities of fat, sugar, and salt; disrupt an essential link to the natural world; and weaken our relationships with family and friends. In fact, Pollan argues, taking back control of cooking may be the single most important step anyone can take to help make the American food system healthier and more sustainable.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
