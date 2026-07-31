The Edge of Jazz - 7/19/26
A bold jazz journey featuring big band power, Brazilian rhythms, and inventive originals from Michael Dease, Conrad Herwig, Cécile McLorin Salvant, and the Javier Nero Jazz Orchestra.
A bold jazz journey featuring big band power, Brazilian rhythms, and inventive originals from Michael Dease, Conrad Herwig, Cécile McLorin Salvant, and the Javier Nero Jazz Orchestra.
- Michael Dease Big Band - Oasis
- Conrad Herwig - Litha
- Javier Nero Jazz Orchestra - Alkebulan
- Alternative Guitar Summit - Joyous Lake
- Cécile McLorin Salvant - Barbara Song
- Sergio Pereira - Up the Hill
- Schapiro 17 - Ugly Chic