The Edge of Jazz - 7/19/26

A bold jazz journey featuring big band power, Brazilian rhythms, and inventive originals from Michael Dease, Conrad Herwig, Cécile McLorin Salvant, and the Javier Nero Jazz Orchestra.



Michael Dease Big Band - Oasis Conrad Herwig - Litha Javier Nero Jazz Orchestra - Alkebulan Alternative Guitar Summit - Joyous Lake Cécile McLorin Salvant - Barbara Song Sergio Pereira - Up the Hill Schapiro 17 - Ugly Chic