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Arts and Culture
The Edge of Jazz
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 7/26/26

By John Northup
Published July 31, 2026 at 7:30 AM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

A warm and engaging jazz set blending timeless standards, bluesy grooves, and modern voices—featuring Ron Carter, Dave Stryker, Javon Jackson, and a touch of humor from Leslie Vincent.

A warm and engaging jazz set blending timeless standards, bluesy grooves, and modern voices—featuring Ron Carter, Dave Stryker, Javon Jackson, and a touch of humor from Leslie Vincent.

  1. Ron Carter & Yotam Silberstein - What Is There to Say
  2. Amstel Jazz Ensemble - First State Blues
  3. Ali Ryerson Quartet - Cold Snap
  4. Reid Hoyson Project - Gnid
  5. Dave Stryker - The Folks Who Live on the Hill
  6. Javon Jackson - Gotta Serve Somebody
  7. Leslie Vincent - Hannah Always Cries at IKEA
  8. Brad Goode Quintet - Live Your Dream
Tags
The Edge of Jazz UPRMusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
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