The Edge of Jazz - 7/26/26

A warm and engaging jazz set blending timeless standards, bluesy grooves, and modern voices—featuring Ron Carter, Dave Stryker, Javon Jackson, and a touch of humor from Leslie Vincent.



Ron Carter & Yotam Silberstein - What Is There to Say Amstel Jazz Ensemble - First State Blues Ali Ryerson Quartet - Cold Snap Reid Hoyson Project - Gnid Dave Stryker - The Folks Who Live on the Hill Javon Jackson - Gotta Serve Somebody Leslie Vincent - Hannah Always Cries at IKEA Brad Goode Quintet - Live Your Dream