The Edge of Jazz - 7/26/26
A warm and engaging jazz set blending timeless standards, bluesy grooves, and modern voices—featuring Ron Carter, Dave Stryker, Javon Jackson, and a touch of humor from Leslie Vincent.
A warm and engaging jazz set blending timeless standards, bluesy grooves, and modern voices—featuring Ron Carter, Dave Stryker, Javon Jackson, and a touch of humor from Leslie Vincent.
- Ron Carter & Yotam Silberstein - What Is There to Say
- Amstel Jazz Ensemble - First State Blues
- Ali Ryerson Quartet - Cold Snap
- Reid Hoyson Project - Gnid
- Dave Stryker - The Folks Who Live on the Hill
- Javon Jackson - Gotta Serve Somebody
- Leslie Vincent - Hannah Always Cries at IKEA
- Brad Goode Quintet - Live Your Dream