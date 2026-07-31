The Edge of Jazz - 7/5/26

A thoughtful jazz journey blending modern grooves, lyrical ballads, and big band brilliance—featuring Amanda Tosoff, Nduduzo Makhathini, the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra, and more.



Gabriel Mark Hasselbach - Superblue 2026 Amanda Tosoff - Where the Joy Is Early Times - Succubus Ardeshir - Darn That Dream Nduduzo Makhathini - What People Say David Penn - Moving Ahead Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra - Tattooed Bride