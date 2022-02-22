© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Conservatives and climate dialogue with Rep. John Curtis on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published February 22, 2022 at 11:05 AM MST
Rep. John Curtis, a white man with brown hair, smiles at the camera. He is wearing a blue suit. Behind him is the American flag.
curtis.house.gov

Congressman John Curtis, who represents Utah’s 3rd District, is Chair of the Conservative Climate Caucus. He told the Washington Post that it’s, “very important to us for the world to see that Republicans are very interested in the climate dialogue and that we want a seat at the table and that we feel like we have some good ideas.” Our guest for the hour today is Rep. Curtis. We’ll talk about fossil fuels, renewables, nuclear, hydrogen, methane and more.

Rep. Curtis is a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. Prior to serving in congress he was mayor of Provo City and a small business owner in Provo.

Tags

Access Utah Cimate ChangeAccess Utah NewsJohn Curtis
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
