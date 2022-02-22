Conservatives and climate dialogue with Rep. John Curtis on Tuesday's Access Utah

Congressman John Curtis, who represents Utah’s 3rd District, is Chair of the Conservative Climate Caucus . He told the Washington Post that it’s, “very important to us for the world to see that Republicans are very interested in the climate dialogue and that we want a seat at the table and that we feel like we have some good ideas.” Our guest for the hour today is Rep. Curtis. We’ll talk about fossil fuels, renewables, nuclear, hydrogen, methane and more.

Rep. Curtis is a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. Prior to serving in congress he was mayor of Provo City and a small business owner in Provo.