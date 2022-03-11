© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

'Tracing Time': rock art on the Colorado Plateau on Thursday's Access Utah

Published March 11, 2022 at 10:02 AM MST
A person holds a copy of "Tracing Time: Seasons of Rock Art on the Colorado Plateau" up in front of red rock.
Torrey House Press
/
Twitter

"Rock art holds power that words from the mouth don't carry," writes Craig Childs in his new book, Tracing Time: Seasons of Rock Art on the Colorado Plateau (Torrey House Press). Arranged by recurring motif—handprints, horses, spirals, rain—this collection, part lyric essay, part field guide, includes insights from descendant knowledge-keepers of the Southwest. With a love of the arid, intricate landscapes where so many seek refuge, Childs sets these ancient and increasingly imperiled communications in context, inviting readers to look and listen deeply.

Craig Childs has published more than a dozen critically acclaimed books, including Virga and Bone, The Secret Knowledge of Water and Atlas of a Lost World. He is a contributing editor at Adventure Journal Quarterly and his work has appeared in the Atlantic, New York Times and Los Angeles Times. He lives in southwest Colorado.

Craig Childs and singer-songwriter Kate MacLeod will present an evening of storytelling, music and conversation on Saturday, April 16 at 7:00 PM at Ken Sanders Rare Books at the Leonardo Salt Lake City.

Tags

Access Utah UPRCraig ChildsAccess Utah Books
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams