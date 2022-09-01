Moab Music Festival 2022 on Thursday's Access Utah

The Moab Music Festival’s 30th anniversary season is ongoing right now through September 16th. One of the highlights of this season is Sunrise on Turtle Island: Contemporary Native American Voices (premiering on September 3rd) – which includes 3 world premieres by Native American composers Dawn Avery (Mohawk), Laura Ortman (White Mountain Apache), and Martha Redbone (Choctaw and African American - with an Appalachian birthplace, and Brooklyn upbringing). who will also be performing with MMF artists, alongside existing works by Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate (Chickasaw, who will also be attending and performing), and Lewis Ballard (Cherokee). Pianist and conductor Timothy Long (Muscogee, Thlopthlocco, and Choctaw) curated Sunrise on Turtle Island.

Today, we’ll talk with Jerod Tate and Timothy Long.