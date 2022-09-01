© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Moab Music Festival 2022 on Thursday's Access Utah

Published September 1, 2022 at 12:02 PM MDT
The Moab Music Festival’s 30th anniversary season is ongoing right now through September 16th. One of the highlights of this season is Sunrise on Turtle Island: Contemporary Native American Voices (premiering on September 3rd) – which includes 3 world premieres by Native American composers Dawn Avery (Mohawk), Laura Ortman (White Mountain Apache), and Martha Redbone (Choctaw and African American - with an Appalachian birthplace, and Brooklyn upbringing). who will also be performing with MMF artists, alongside existing works by Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate (Chickasaw, who will also be attending and performing), and Lewis Ballard (Cherokee). Pianist and conductor Timothy Long (Muscogee, Thlopthlocco, and Choctaw) curated Sunrise on Turtle Island.

Today, we’ll talk with Jerod Tate and Timothy Long.

Access Utah UPRMoab Music FestivalMoabIndigenous peoplesMusicJerod TateTimothy Long
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
