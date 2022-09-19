Great Salt Lake member drive special on Monday's Access Utah

Here’s how the Salt Lake Tribune described The Great Salt Lake in naming the lake as its 2021 Utahn of the Year: “Drought and increasing diversions of water from upstream have left the Great Salt Lake less great. … It is smaller and shallower than it has been in the time since European settlers first started keeping records. … Its level is 10 feet below what has long been considered normal. Antelope Island is not really an island any more…” UPR is a member of the Great Salt Lake collaborative, which is seeking solutions to the problem. Today, in a special Member Drive edition of the program, we’ll talk with Wayne Wurtsbaugh, USU Emeritus Professor of Watershed Sciences; Bonnie Baxter, Professor of Biology at Westminster College; Jaimi Butler, Great Salt Lake Institute Coordinator at Westminster College; and UPR science reporter and USU graduate student Aimee Van Tatenhove.