Today in a special Member Drive edition of the program we’re going to talk about food with Tammy Proctor, Jeannie Sur, and Jaimie Sanders, hosts of Eating the Past and Lael Gilbert, one of the hosts of Bread and Butter. Eating the Past explores food and beverages in history along with our relationship to food today. It airs on Sundays at noon ahead of The Splendid Table. Eating the Past preceded it in that same time slot.