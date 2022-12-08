GENTRI, The Gentleman Trio on Thursday's Access Utah

GENTRI , short for “The Gentlemen Trio” was established in June 2014 and have released four EP’s and three full length albums, the most recent being their third Christmas album, “Season of Light“. Almost all of GENTRI’s albums have reached #1 on various Billboard charts. The Gents are also known for their award-winning music videos, which have been featured on news outlets around the world including ABC World News, NBC Nightly News and Inside Edition. Their music videos have amassed over 200 million views on YouTube and Facebook. GENTRI has performed all over the United States and across the globe. They have shared the stage with world-renowned talent, including Tony Award-winning powerhouse Kristin Chenoweth, international tenor sensation Alfie Boe, Tony Award-winning vocalist Idina Menzel, and legendary rock bands Journey, Blondie and One Republic.

GENTRI are performing with the American Festival Chorus and Orchestra in Logan this week and in Vernal, St. George and Mesa, Arizona next week. The members of the group, tenors Brad Robins, Casey Elliott, Bradley Quinn Lever, and composer, arranger, and producer Stephen Nelson, will join us for the hour today.