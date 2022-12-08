© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

GENTRI, The Gentleman Trio on Thursday's Access Utah

Published December 8, 2022 at 11:15 AM MST
SeasonofLightAlbumCover_540x.jpeg
gentrimusic.com

GENTRI, short for “The Gentlemen Trio” was established in June 2014 and have released four EP’s and three full length albums, the most recent being their third Christmas album, “Season of Light“. Almost all of GENTRI’s albums have reached #1 on various Billboard charts. The Gents are also known for their award-winning music videos, which have been featured on news outlets around the world including ABC World News, NBC Nightly News and Inside Edition. Their music videos have amassed over 200 million views on YouTube and Facebook. GENTRI has performed all over the United States and across the globe. They have shared the stage with world-renowned talent, including Tony Award-winning powerhouse Kristin Chenoweth, international tenor sensation Alfie Boe, Tony Award-winning vocalist Idina Menzel, and legendary rock bands Journey, Blondie and One Republic.

GENTRI are performing with the American Festival Chorus and Orchestra in Logan this week and in Vernal, St. George and Mesa, Arizona next week. The members of the group, tenors Brad Robins, Casey Elliott, Bradley Quinn Lever, and composer, arranger, and producer Stephen Nelson, will join us for the hour today.

Tags
Access Utah UPRAccess Utah MusicChristmasholiday seasonGENTRI
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content