© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

Great Salt Lake Strike Team report on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published February 9, 2023 at 11:14 AM MST
.
Kirk Siegler/NPR
.

Declining water levels threaten economic activity, public health, and ecosystems at Great Salt Lake and surrounding communities. Utah’s research universities, along with partners in state government, have joined in a partnership to analyze and share best available data and research on Great Salt Lake’s declining water levels. On Wednesday, leading scholars and other experts on Great Salt Lake presented synthesized data and research about lake levels, trends, and policy options to improve water management and increase water deliveries to the lake. The document is titled “Great Salt Lake Policy Assessment: A synthesized resource document for the 2023 General Legislative Session.” We’ll talk about it with two of the co-chairs of the strike team: William Anderegg, Director, Wilkes Center for Climate Science and Policy, University of Utah; and Brian Steed, Executive Director, Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water, and Air, Utah State University.

Tags
Access Utah UPRGreat Salt LakeThe Great Salt Lake CollaborativeWilliam AndereggBrian Steed
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content