Students in USU Professor Tammy Proctor’s History 3005 class have completed a spring project, a podcast series called The Deficits of Title IX: USU Women’s Basketball’s Rise, Fall, and Rise Again. We’ll hear about the series and talk with USU students Cayman Barber, Katie Jenkins, Greta Jensen, and Jack Sheehan, along with USU Distinguished Professor of History Tammy Proctor.