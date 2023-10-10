Israel-Hamas Conflict with Amos Guiora on Tuesday's Access Utah

The New York Times reports that “Israel and Gaza [are] at war after Palestinian militants launched one of the biggest attacks in years from the Gaza Strip, sending thousands of rockets into central and southern parts of the country as heavily armed gunmen crossed border fences into Israeli communities. Within hours, Israeli fighter jets began airstrikes on targets inside Gaza.” Today we’ll check in with University of Utah law professor Amos Guiora. He is a dual U.S.-Israel citizen. He’ll join us from his home in Israel.

Amos Guiora served for 19 years in the Israel Defense Forces as Lieutenant Colonel (retired), and held several senior command positions, including legal advisor to the Gaza Strip and commander of the IDF School of Military Law. Professor Guiora has published extensively both in the U.S. and Europe on issues related to national security, limits of interrogation, religion and terrorism, the limits of power, multiculturalism, and human rights. He is the author of several books and book chapters, including The Crime of Complicity: The Bystander in the Holocaust (translated into Chinese and Dutch); Armies of Enablers: Survivor Stories of Complicity and Betrayal in Sexual Assaults, In the Crosshairs of Unfettered Executive Power: The Moral Dilemmas of Justifying and Carrying Out Targeted Killings; and Targeted Killings: Defining and Applying the Limits of Military Ethics.