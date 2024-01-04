Digital trends in Folklore for 2023 on Thursday's Access Utah

Utah State University’s Digital Folklore Project’s #DigitalLoreoftheYear for 2023 is a tie between Oceangate memes and Barbie memes. Other contenders include memes about the price of eggs, ChatGPT memes, Taylor Swift Eras Tour friendship bracelets, and TikTok memes of awkward cats and confused dogs driving cars. Our guests are the co-directors of the USU Digital Folklore Project, USU English professors Jeannie Thomas and Lynne McNeill. We’d love to hear your candidate for top digital lore of the year or maybe just your favorite meme or tweet from 2023. You can reach us on Twitter@upraccess and to upraccess@gmail.com.

