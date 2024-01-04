© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Digital trends in Folklore for 2023 on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 4, 2024 at 11:16 AM MST
pixabay.com

Utah State University’s Digital Folklore Project’s #DigitalLoreoftheYear for 2023 is a tie between Oceangate memes and Barbie memes. Other contenders include memes about the price of eggs, ChatGPT memes, Taylor Swift Eras Tour friendship bracelets, and TikTok memes of awkward cats and confused dogs driving cars. Our guests are the co-directors of the USU Digital Folklore Project, USU English professors Jeannie Thomas and Lynne McNeill. We’d love to hear your candidate for top digital lore of the year or maybe just your favorite meme or tweet from 2023. You can reach us on Twitter@upraccess and to upraccess@gmail.com.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
