Gardening tips with expert Dan Drost on Access Utah

Gardening expert and UPR friend Dan Drost joined us today to answer your questions. Whether you’ve got a large backyard garden, participate in the community garden or have a small box near your window, Dan can help.

Dan Drost is an emeritus Professor of Horticulture and Extension Vegetable Specialist in the Department of Plants, Soils and Climate at Utah State University. He is also a long-time contributor to Utah Public Radio, giving us gardening advice on segments such as The Green Thumb.

