© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

Gardening tips with expert Dan Drost on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 19, 2024 at 11:31 AM MDT
A person reaches into a hole in their garden, surrounded by small plants.
Jonathan Kemper
/
Unsplash

Gardening expert and UPR friend Dan Drost joined us today to answer your questions. Whether you’ve got a large backyard garden, participate in the community garden or have a small box near your window, Dan can help.

Dan Drost is an emeritus Professor of Horticulture and Extension Vegetable Specialist in the Department of Plants, Soils and Climate at Utah State University. He is also a long-time contributor to Utah Public Radio, giving us gardening advice on segments such as The Green Thumb.

Tags
Access Utah Dan DrostGardeningVegetablesHome GardenUPR
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content