Housing and healthcare on Access Utah
Utah Foundation President Shawn Teigen joins us today to talk about housing and healthcare.
A new report from the foundation says that programs that directly reduce purchase prices, such as well-crafted community land trusts and shared-equity mortgage programs with public and nonprofit partnerships, are better aligned with today’s cost realities than previous solutions. Another report looks at how healthcare costs burden us, the drivers of these costs, and the federal changes that impact us.