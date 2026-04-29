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Access Utah

Housing and healthcare on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 29, 2026 at 3:25 PM MDT
Three houses of varying sizes
Dillon Kydd
/
Unsplash
Housing development

Utah Foundation President Shawn Teigen joins us today to talk about housing and healthcare.

A new report from the foundation says that programs that directly reduce purchase prices, such as well-crafted community land trusts and shared-equity mortgage programs with public and nonprofit partnerships, are better aligned with today’s cost realities than previous solutions. Another report looks at how healthcare costs burden us, the drivers of these costs, and the federal changes that impact us.

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Access Utah UPRAccess UtahThe Utah FoundationEconomyHealthcareHousing Market
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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