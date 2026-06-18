© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

Superstitions, rituals, curses, and baseball on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 18, 2026 at 11:18 AM MDT
The cover of "The Magical Game" features a baseball diamond in the middle of an astronomy-themed background.
Macmillan Publishers

For more than 150 years, a magical culture has been central to the game of baseball.

At the turn of the 20th century, a battle between two lucky mascots defined early World Series matchups. Soon after, two generational curses spawned decades of heartbreaking losses for the Chicago Cubs and the Boston Red Sox.

Today, players like Bryce Harper perform at-bat rituals, fans refuse to wash the jerseys of their favorite players, and baseball people everywhere refuse to utter the words “no-hitter” before there’s been a hit.

In "The Magical Game," journalist and converted baseball fan Addy Baird turns her reporter’s eye to her favorite sport, investigating the roots of these magical practices and telling the story of baseball’s long history of superstition, rituals, curses, jinxes, hoodoos, and hexes.

Addy Baird is a writer, reporter, and baseball fan. With a background in political investigative journalism, she has written and worked for BuzzFeed News, POLITICO, VICE, The Daily Beast, The New Republic, and The Salt Lake Tribune, among other outlets. She is a Mets fan and an astrologer.

Tags
Access Utah UPRBaseballSportsBooks on Access UtahThe Salt Lake Tribune
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams