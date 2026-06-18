Superstitions, rituals, curses, and baseball on Access Utah

For more than 150 years, a magical culture has been central to the game of baseball.

At the turn of the 20th century, a battle between two lucky mascots defined early World Series matchups. Soon after, two generational curses spawned decades of heartbreaking losses for the Chicago Cubs and the Boston Red Sox.

Today, players like Bryce Harper perform at-bat rituals, fans refuse to wash the jerseys of their favorite players, and baseball people everywhere refuse to utter the words “no-hitter” before there’s been a hit.

In "The Magical Game," journalist and converted baseball fan Addy Baird turns her reporter’s eye to her favorite sport, investigating the roots of these magical practices and telling the story of baseball’s long history of superstition, rituals, curses, jinxes, hoodoos, and hexes.

Addy Baird is a writer, reporter, and baseball fan. With a background in political investigative journalism, she has written and worked for BuzzFeed News, POLITICO, VICE, The Daily Beast, The New Republic, and The Salt Lake Tribune, among other outlets. She is a Mets fan and an astrologer.