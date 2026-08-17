Wild About Utah: Winged Bullets of Beauty

My morning outing was bedazzled by masters of their aerial universe. Their agility is beyond imagination, capturing their prey with a gaping maw while flying at maximum speed, winged bullets ripping through the air. The swallows and swifts are truly marvels of aerodynamic design, with a pilot whose abilities know no bounds. They rival bats and dragonflies in their ability to capture insects while in flight: barn swallows, tree swallows, cliff swallows, violet green swallows, bank and rough wing swallows, white throated swift, all found in our beautiful Utah.

I watch them drink while in flight, as I have hummingbirds, another remarkable aerialist, skimming the water surface with beak scooping in. If you rarely see them on the ground, they will be resting on their stomachs, lacking abilities to stand, hop, or run. Their legs atrophied from spending most of their lives on the wing.

Courtesy US FWS, Jacob W. Frank, Photographer Cliff Swallow Nests with Chicks

Two species of swallows construct elaborate nests from mud. If you visit a bridge, you may find a long row of cliffs, wallow gorge-shaped nests attached to the bridge underside above the water. The nest opening is near the same diameter as the bird's girth. Young birds may be slightly larger than adults, making their maiden flight a bit difficult as they squeeze through the narrow exit. Their mud nests are made of 1000s of BB-sized pellets glued together with a mix of bird saliva and mud. Both add plant fiber, strengthening their adobe nests.

Courtesy US FWS, Lee Karney, Photographer Barn Swallow Next with Chicks

Barn swallows construct cup-like nests on flat surfaces, oftentimes above a door, which makes it a bit tricky to avoid getting nipped by a parent as one passes through.

Courtesy US FWS, Lee Karney, Photographer Bank Swallows in Flight above their Nest Holes in Bank

Swallows engage in elaborate aerial courtship displays to attract and bond with a mate. The male will pursue the female in flight, often performing swoops, dives, and glides to showcase his flying skills. If interested, the female may reciprocate by mirroring the male's maneuvers. The pair may continue these synchronized flights throughout the breeding season to strengthen their pair bond.

Courtesy US FWS, Ron Wrucke, Photographer Tree Swallows in Flight

Courtesy US FWS, Robert D. McMorran, Photographer / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Annas Hummingbird (Calypte anna)

Swallows hold significant cultural symbolism in various native traditions, often representing renewal, hope, and transformation. They are featured in numerous myths and stories, reflecting their importance in spiritual and ecological narratives.

Beyond swallows, incredibly important natural pest control, their presence is also a key indicator of environmental health, reflecting the condition of wetlands, grasslands, and open habitats. Swallows by day, bats by night, both critical for controlling insect populations. With our crashing insect numbers due to insecticides, habitat loss, and a rapidly changing climate, my concern for the future of this specialized bird family continues to rise. Climate change, with rising temperatures, altered precipitation patterns, and increased frequency of extreme weather events, are disrupting ecosystems. This impacts the availability of food and nesting sites, altering the timing of insect emergence, potentially creating a mismatch between the availability of insects and the breeding season of swallows. As temperatures rise, suitable habitats may shift northward, forcing populations to relocate or face extinction.

This is Jack Green for Bridgerland Audubon Society. I'm wild about these winged bullets of beauty.

Credits:

Winged Bullets of Beauty

Picture: Courtesy Pixabay, Premek Hajek (hapr80), Contributor

Additional Images Courtesy US FWS, Photographers noted for each image, Jacob W Frank, Lee Karney(2x), Ron Wrucke, and Robert McMorran.

Audio: Courtesy & © Kevin Colver https://wildstore.wildsanctuary.com/

Text: Jack Greene, Bridgerland Audubon, https://bridgerlandaudubon.org/

Additional Reading: Lyle W Bingham, Webmaster, Bridgerland Audubon, https://bridgerlandaudubon.org/

Additional Reading:

Jack Greene’s Postings on Wild About Utah, https://wildaboututah.org/author/jack/

Swallows Nesting in Nuisance Locations, Division of Migratory Birds and Habitat, Pacific Southwest Region, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, https://www.fws.gov/story/nuisance-swallows

Barn Swallow, Natural Pest Control, BirdNote, https://www.birdnote.org/show/barn-swallow-natural-pest-control

Barn Swallow:

Barn Swallow, All About Birds, Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Cornell University, https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Barn_Swallow/id

Barn Swallow – Hirundo rustica, Profile, UtahBirds.org, Utah County Birders, http://www.utahbirds.org/birdsofutah/Profiles/BarnSwallow.htm

Barn Swallow, Migration and Annual Cycle, JourneyNorth, Arboretum, University of Wisconsin-Madison, https://journeynorth.org/tm/swallow/News.html

Bank Swallow:

Bank Swallow, All About Birds, Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Cornell University, https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Bank_Swallow/id

Bank Swallow – Riparia riparia, Profile, UtahBirds.org, Utah County Birders, http://www.utahbirds.org/birdsofutah/Profiles/BankSwallow.htm

Cliff Swallow:

Cliff Swallow, All About Birds, Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Cornell University, https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Cliff_Swallow/id

Cliff Swallow – Petrochelidon pyrrhonota, Profile, UtahBirds.org, Utah County Birders, http://www.utahbirds.org/birdsofutah/Profiles/CliffSwallow.htm

Tree Swallow:

Tree Swallow, All About Birds, Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Cornell University, https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Tree_Swallow/id

Tree Swallow – Tachycineta bicolor, Profile, UtahBirds.org, Utah County Birders, http://www.utahbirds.org/birdsofutah/ProfilesS-Z/TreeSwallow.htm

Violet-green Swallow:

Violet-green Swallow, All About Birds, Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Cornell University, https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Violet-green_Swallow/id

Violet-green Swallow – Tachycineta thalassina, Profile, UtahBirds.org, Utah County Birders, http://www.utahbirds.org/birdsofutah/ProfilesS-Z/VioletGreenSwallow.htm

Northern rough-winged Swallow:

Northern rough-winged Swallow, All About Birds, Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Cornell University, https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Northern_Rough-winged_Swallow/id

Northern rough-winged Swallow – Tachycineta thalassina, Profile, UtahBirds.org, Utah County Birders, http://www.utahbirds.org/birdsofutah/ProfilesL-R/NorthernRoughWingSwallow.htm

Purple Martin:

Purple Martin, All About Birds, Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Cornell University, https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Purple_Martin/id

Purple Martin – Progne subis, Profile, UtahBirds.org, Utah County Birders, http://www.utahbirds.org/birdsofutah/ProfilesL-R/PurpleMartin.htm